x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Published on July 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vishwambhara Wrapped With Chiru, Mouni’s Song
image
Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
image
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament
image
Fresh Blow to IAS Officer Y. Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Case
image
Modi Becomes Second-Longest Serving Prime Minister of India

Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Supreme-Court

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking an increase in assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The plea, filed by Professor K. Purushottam Reddy, urged the Centre to implement Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, which proposed raising the number of assembly seats from 175 to 225 in Andhra Pradesh and from 119 to 153 in Telangana.

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi ruled that no delimitation can take place before the first census conducted after 2026, as per the constitutional bar under Article 170(3). The Court made it clear that Section 26 of the Reorganisation Act cannot override this constitutional restriction.

The petitioner had argued that delimitation was already carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022 and that excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the same process amounted to discrimination. The Court rejected this comparison, stating that Jammu and Kashmir, being a Union Territory, operates under a different legal framework and cannot be equated with full-fledged states.

The bench further noted that entertaining such demands could lead to similar petitions from other states, which would go against the constitutional freeze currently in place. With this decision, the current assembly seat structure in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will remain unchanged until after the post-2026 census.

This ruling reaffirms the constitutional timeline for delimitation and puts an end, at least for now, to efforts seeking early restructuring of political representation in the two states.

Next Vishwambhara Wrapped With Chiru, Mouni’s Song Previous Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament
else

TRENDING

image
Vishwambhara Wrapped With Chiru, Mouni’s Song
image
War 2 Trailer: Epic Actioner delivers the adrenaline rush
image
HHVM gives career best opening for Pawan Kalyan

Latest

image
Vishwambhara Wrapped With Chiru, Mouni’s Song
image
Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
image
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament
image
Fresh Blow to IAS Officer Y. Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Case
image
Modi Becomes Second-Longest Serving Prime Minister of India

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
image
Kamal Haasan Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Marks His Entry into Parliament
image
Fresh Blow to IAS Officer Y. Srilakshmi in Obulapuram Mining Case

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree