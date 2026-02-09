x
Supreme Court Rejects Raj Kesireddy Bail, Ambati Rambabu Sent to Judicial Remand

Published on February 9, 2026 by Sanyogita

Supreme Court Rejects Raj Kesireddy Bail, Ambati Rambabu Sent to Judicial Remand

It turned out to be a tough day in court for two YSRCP leaders linked to separate high-profile cases in Andhra Pradesh. The Supreme Court declined to grant bail to liquor scam accused Raj Kesireddy, while former minister Ambati Rambabu was sent to fourteen days of judicial remand in a protest-related case.

Raj Kesireddy, described by investigators as a key figure in the alleged liquor scam, faced a setback after the Supreme Court refused to intervene at this stage. The petition was filed after the Andhra Pradesh High Court denied him regular bail. His counsel argued that other accused in the same case had already received bail, but the court made it clear that those orders had no bearing on Kesireddy’s plea.

The Chief Justice questioned the scale of the alleged financial irregularities and noted the apparent links to shell companies that reportedly handled deposits worth over seven hundred and fifty crore rupees. The court observed that nine months in custody cannot be termed excessive in a case involving such serious allegations. The matter has been posted for further hearing later this week.

In a separate development, Ambati Rambabu was produced before a Guntur court on a PT warrant for using abusive language towards the state’s chief minister. The special judicial court ordered fourteen days of remand, sending him back to judicial custody until the twenty second of this month.

With bail denied in one case and remand extended in another, both cases underline the legal pressure faced by the accused as investigations continue.

