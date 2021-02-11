Supreme Court relief to AP IAS in contempt case

The Supreme Court of India has stayed the order of the AP High Court to proceed with the contempt proceedings against AP IAS Officer and Mission Build AP head Praveen Kumar. The SC bench consisting of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Rama Subramanian, issued the stay orders.

The Mission Build AP case has created a sensation in political and judicial circles. Especially, retired High Court Judge Justice Rakesh Kumar passed serious comments in his order against AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and also the Supreme Court collegium. Justice Rakesh issued contempt proceedings against Praveen Kumar for giving a wrong affidavit in which some false statements were attributed to him.

At that time, Jagan’s letter to the Chief Justice of India created a national level sensation. Justice Rakesh has also commented on this saying that the transfers of judges after this letter have sent a wrong message to the people.

Justice Rakesh took a serious view of the AP regime’s actions till his last day and he shifted to his native Bihar after retirement. Now, the Supreme Court offered relief to the IAS Officer against whom Justice Rakesh has leveled serious objections.