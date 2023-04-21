Supreme Court stays TS high court order on Avinash Reddy arrest

The Supreme Court on Friday issued stay on the order issued by the Telangana high court on the possible arrest of Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, in connection with the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy case.

The Supreme Court took up hearing on the petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy who challenged Telangana high court’s order. The Telangana high court had granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy till May 25.

The court asked the CBI not to arrest the Kadapa MP in the murder case till further orders. However, the court also directed Avinash Reddy to be available for the CBI for questioning on a daily basis, if required.

Suneetha Reddy challenged that high court order stating that it causes negative impact on the investigation into the murder. The Supreme Court said that it would take up the case for final hearing on April 24 and directed the CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy till then.

The CBI had already arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskara Reddy and others in the case. The CBI in its petition earlier in the court submitted that Avinash Reddy and Bhaskara Reddy masterminded the murder as Vivekananda Reddy posed a threat to the political future of Avinash Reddy.

However, Avinash Reddy denied the CBI charge and alleged that the CBI was buying the arguments of the opposition parties. He also said that the CBI was not doing the independent investigation. He alleged that the CBI’s investigation is influenced by the opposition parties.