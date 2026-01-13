Supreme Court to Revisit Scope of CBI Probe in YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

A fresh development has emerged in the murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. His daughter Sunita Reddy has once again approached the Supreme Court, seeking a full and comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier, Sunita Reddy had moved the Supreme Court requesting the cancellation of bail granted to the accused and directions for a deeper CBI probe. The apex court had then asked the trial court to take a call on the matter. Following this, the Nampally CBI court permitted a limited and partial investigation instead of a full-scale probe. Dissatisfied with this order, Sunita Reddy has returned to the Supreme Court.

The CBI has already conducted an investigation for more than six years in the case and informed the Supreme Court that the probe was complete. However, Sunita Reddy has consistently maintained that the investigation failed to uncover the full truth behind the murder. She has argued that several crucial angles were either ignored or left incomplete.

When the Supreme Court earlier declined to directly intervene, it directed her to approach the trial court. After the trial court allowed only a restricted investigation, she decided to challenge the order again at the highest level.

The Supreme Court has now taken up her latest petition and adjourned the hearing to next Tuesday. It is likely that the court will also consider other pending petitions related to the case on the same day. The key question before the court is whether the CBI should continue a full investigation or limit itself to specific issues identified by the trial court.