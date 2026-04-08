x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Supriya reveals emotional journey behind production logo

Published on April 8, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Supriya reveals emotional journey behind production logo
image
Active Producers Guild strongly Oppose Percentage Model
image
Jagan Threats to ABN Radha Krishna and Chandrababu Naidu
image
Dacoit Censor Report: Adivi Sesh is back with a blockbuster
image
Vijay’s TVK To Reshape Tamil Nadu Poll Dynamics ?

Supriya reveals emotional journey behind production logo

Producer Supriya Yarlagadda became talk of the town post Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit pre-release event. While Mythri Ravi and Naga Vamsi words about her strictness went viral, her emotional side while revealing story behind logo of their production banner, SS Creations.

She stated that she added Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s Panche, who guided them throughout their life, her daughter running towards him, her grandmother Annapurna’s Kumkum and her father, producer Surendra’s favourite music from Gayam. These elements in the logo have so much emotional weight that represent their journey.

Talking about them, she got emotional and even joked that in their SS Creations – Supriya being one S is violent and Sumanth being second S is silent. Mainly, she stated that she always wanted to revive her father’s banner with passion and she is happy to re-lauch with a film like Dacoit. The movie directed by Shaneil Deo, starring Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap in prominent roles is releasing on 10th April, worldwide.

Previous Active Producers Guild strongly Oppose Percentage Model
else

TRENDING

image
Supriya reveals emotional journey behind production logo
image
Active Producers Guild strongly Oppose Percentage Model
image
Dacoit Censor Report: Adivi Sesh is back with a blockbuster

Latest

image
Supriya reveals emotional journey behind production logo
image
Active Producers Guild strongly Oppose Percentage Model
image
Jagan Threats to ABN Radha Krishna and Chandrababu Naidu
image
Dacoit Censor Report: Adivi Sesh is back with a blockbuster
image
Vijay’s TVK To Reshape Tamil Nadu Poll Dynamics ?

Most Read

image
Jagan Threats to ABN Radha Krishna and Chandrababu Naidu
image
Vijay’s TVK To Reshape Tamil Nadu Poll Dynamics ?
image
Instagram Subscriptions: What Are You Really Paying For?

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses