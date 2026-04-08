Supriya reveals emotional journey behind production logo

Producer Supriya Yarlagadda became talk of the town post Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit pre-release event. While Mythri Ravi and Naga Vamsi words about her strictness went viral, her emotional side while revealing story behind logo of their production banner, SS Creations.

She stated that she added Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s Panche, who guided them throughout their life, her daughter running towards him, her grandmother Annapurna’s Kumkum and her father, producer Surendra’s favourite music from Gayam. These elements in the logo have so much emotional weight that represent their journey.

Talking about them, she got emotional and even joked that in their SS Creations – Supriya being one S is violent and Sumanth being second S is silent. Mainly, she stated that she always wanted to revive her father’s banner with passion and she is happy to re-lauch with a film like Dacoit. The movie directed by Shaneil Deo, starring Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap in prominent roles is releasing on 10th April, worldwide.