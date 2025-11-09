x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat

Published on November 9, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
image
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
image
Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update
image
Self-Evictions in Bigg Boss: When Emotion Overpowers Endurance
image
Ram Charan heaps Praise on AR Rahman

Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat

Suresh Babu walks out of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is a cult classic in Telugu cinema and it impressed the youth big time. After Pelli Choopulu, director Tharun Bhascker picked up a film on bonding between four friends and the film is all about their life experiences. After years, the sequel for the film titled ENE Repeat was announced early this year. Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu will reprise their roles and the shoot is delayed as Vishwak Sen is occupied with his commitments. The announcement was crazy and there are big expectations on the film.

Under the supervision of Suresh Babu, ENE Repeat is produced by 35 fame Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy. Suresh Productions and S Originals are the producers. As per the exclusive information we have, Suresh Babu has decided to walk out of ENE Repeat and the reasons were not disclosed. It may be because of the budget constraints.

Suresh Babu is a man who is known to make films on strict budgets which can recover the investments before release. But ENE Repeat is planned on a big budget. Vishwak Sen is demanding big money despite flops. Tharun Bhasckar too will be drawing a handsome remuneration for the film. Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy have now decided to go ahead without Suresh Babu. The film’s shoot commences early next year after Vishwak Sen completes his work for Funky.

Previous Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
image
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
image
Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update

Latest

image
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
image
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend
image
Thaman appeals to Prabhas’ fans, gives an update
image
Self-Evictions in Bigg Boss: When Emotion Overpowers Endurance
image
Ram Charan heaps Praise on AR Rahman

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
image
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue