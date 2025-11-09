Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is a cult classic in Telugu cinema and it impressed the youth big time. After Pelli Choopulu, director Tharun Bhascker picked up a film on bonding between four friends and the film is all about their life experiences. After years, the sequel for the film titled ENE Repeat was announced early this year. Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu will reprise their roles and the shoot is delayed as Vishwak Sen is occupied with his commitments. The announcement was crazy and there are big expectations on the film.

Under the supervision of Suresh Babu, ENE Repeat is produced by 35 fame Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy. Suresh Productions and S Originals are the producers. As per the exclusive information we have, Suresh Babu has decided to walk out of ENE Repeat and the reasons were not disclosed. It may be because of the budget constraints.

Suresh Babu is a man who is known to make films on strict budgets which can recover the investments before release. But ENE Repeat is planned on a big budget. Vishwak Sen is demanding big money despite flops. Tharun Bhasckar too will be drawing a handsome remuneration for the film. Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy have now decided to go ahead without Suresh Babu. The film’s shoot commences early next year after Vishwak Sen completes his work for Funky.