Suresh Babu’s Predictions goes Terribly Wrong

Veteran producer Suresh Babu has reduced production but he is active in distribution and is selective. He did not buy a film in the recent years. Tollywood’s attention turned towards Psych Siddhartha, a new-age drama featuring Sree Nandu in the lead role. Suresh Babu bought the theatrical rights of the film and Nandu has been aggressively promoting the film. Psych Siddhartha was slated for December 12th release but it was pushed ahead to avoid a clash with Akhanda 2.

Psych Siddhartha released yesterday and the response has been disastrous. The film also opened on a poor note and is struggling to survive. For the first time in the recent times, Suresh Babu’s judgment went terribly wrong with Psych Siddhartha. Nandu himself produced the film and on several stages he said that Suresh Babu was all excited after he watched the film. Suresh Babu also said that he loved the film and paid an advance for the theatrical rights the next day after he watched Psych Siddhartha.

Psych Siddhartha was targeted to the youth and young generation but the target audience did not rush to theatre to watch the film. Varun Reddy is the director of Psych Siddhartha