x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Suresh Babu’s Predictions goes Terribly Wrong

Published on January 2, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Suresh Babu’s Predictions goes Terribly Wrong
image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed
image
Vijay’s Most Violent Attempt Till Date
image
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!
image
AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record

Suresh Babu’s Predictions goes Terribly Wrong

Producer Suresh Babu

Veteran producer Suresh Babu has reduced production but he is active in distribution and is selective. He did not buy a film in the recent years. Tollywood’s attention turned towards Psych Siddhartha, a new-age drama featuring Sree Nandu in the lead role. Suresh Babu bought the theatrical rights of the film and Nandu has been aggressively promoting the film. Psych Siddhartha was slated for December 12th release but it was pushed ahead to avoid a clash with Akhanda 2.

Psych Siddhartha released yesterday and the response has been disastrous. The film also opened on a poor note and is struggling to survive. For the first time in the recent times, Suresh Babu’s judgment went terribly wrong with Psych Siddhartha. Nandu himself produced the film and on several stages he said that Suresh Babu was all excited after he watched the film. Suresh Babu also said that he loved the film and paid an advance for the theatrical rights the next day after he watched Psych Siddhartha.

Psych Siddhartha was targeted to the youth and young generation but the target audience did not rush to theatre to watch the film. Varun Reddy is the director of Psych Siddhartha

Previous Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed
else

TRENDING

image
Suresh Babu’s Predictions goes Terribly Wrong
image
Vijay’s Most Violent Attempt Till Date
image
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!

Latest

image
Suresh Babu’s Predictions goes Terribly Wrong
image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed
image
Vijay’s Most Violent Attempt Till Date
image
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!
image
AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record

Most Read

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed
image
AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record
image
New Year Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Drunk Driving and Drugs Trouble Police

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy