Suresh Gopi indirectly drags Mammootty’s name in Parliament

Malayalam big-budget film L2: Empuraan released last week and emerged as a winner. The film also landed into controversy after which the film underwent several cuts. The film landed into a new controversy after there was a wave of negativity from Tamil Nadu over a dam dispute. The issue reached Parliament and BJP MP, actor Suresh Gopi responded about the controversy. He dragged Mammootty’s name indirectly in the Parliament house.

Responding to the statement of CPI(M) MP John Brittas, Suresh Gopi challenged Brittas and Mammootty to have the guts to premiere the two films with anti-CPI(M) content on television. Mammootty is the chairman of Kairali TV which is backed by CPI(M). Suresh Gopi soon said that he did not wish to take out Mammooty;s name and called him a noble soul. Responding to the controversy of L2: Empuraan, Suresh Gopi said that there was no censor pressure on the producers of the film. He said that he called the producer personally and asked him to delete his name from the credits list.