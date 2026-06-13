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Suriya 50: Can Nelson sign the Film

Published on June 13, 2026 by sankar

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Suriya 50: Can Nelson sign the Film

Suriya is seriously on a roll right now. After the solid success of Karuppu, his box office pull has clearly leveled up. His next release is Vishvanath And Sons and the film releases in August. For now, Suriya is busy on the sets of #Suriya47 with director Jithu Madhavan. Once that wraps, he’s diving straight into #Suriya48, teaming up with director TJ Gnanavel.

But the real gossip going around right now is about his milestone 50th film. As he inches closer to the big project, strong rumors suggest the team is in active talks with Nelson. A Suriya-Nelson combo sounds pretty incredible, but since Nelson is occupied with Jailer 2. Nelson is also committed to direct a multi-starrer featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan next year. Nelson is also holding talks with NTR for a high voltage action drama. With so many big commitments, we have to wait to see if Nelson can make it for #Suriya50.

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