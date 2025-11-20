Suriya in talks for one more Telugu Film?

Tamil actor Suriya announced that he would do straight Telugu films. After rejecting several projects, he is working with Venky Atluri in a straight Telugu film which is in shooting mode and the film releases in summer 2026. As per the ongoing buzz, Suriya has given his formal nod for one more Telugu director. Brochevarevarura, Ante Sundaraniki and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram fame Vivek Athreya has impressed Suriya with a script.

The Tamil actor has given his formal nod and the final call depends after the final narration. The film is said to be a full-length action drama. Vivek Athreya is developing the script currently. More details will be announced after the final narration. Suriya has Karuppu ready for release in January 2026 and he will soon commence the shoot of Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan’s film in December. Suriya plays the role of a cop in this actioner.