Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration

Suriya has a strong fanbase in Telugu Known for pushing boundaries with roles that challenge conventions, he has consistently chosen scripts that reflect depth and innovation. Now, he has collaborated with successful filmmaker Venky Atluri for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project.

The film recently launched with a formal pooja in Hyderabad. Sithara Entertainments’ Production No. 33, Suriya 46 shoot begins today. Makers dropped a striking poster featuring Suriya in stylish attire. Makers wrote, “The first step towards celebration, emotion and entertainment. #Suriya46 shoot begins.”

The film has generated significant buzz, especially following director Venky Atluri’s back-to-back successes. With this project, he aims to showcase Suriya in a refreshing and powerful new avatar that will resonate across both industries. The the makers eyeing a Summer 2026 theatrical release.

The film stars Mamitha Baiju of Premalu fame as the female lead, alongside veteran actors Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar in important roles. GV Prakash Kumar composing music, reuniting with Venky Atluri after several successful collaborations. Nimish Ravi handling cinematography while National Award-winner Navin Nooli handling editing.

Backed by producers S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, known for their dedication to quality cinema, the film is being jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting it. More details will be announced soon.