x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration

Published on June 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration

Suriya has a strong fanbase in Telugu Known for pushing boundaries with roles that challenge conventions, he has consistently chosen scripts that reflect depth and innovation. Now, he has collaborated with successful filmmaker Venky Atluri for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project.

The film recently launched with a formal pooja in Hyderabad. Sithara Entertainments’ Production No. 33, Suriya 46 shoot begins today. Makers dropped a striking poster featuring Suriya in stylish attire. Makers wrote, “The first step towards celebration, emotion and entertainment. #Suriya46 shoot begins.”

The film has generated significant buzz, especially following director Venky Atluri’s back-to-back successes. With this project, he aims to showcase Suriya in a refreshing and powerful new avatar that will resonate across both industries. The the makers eyeing a Summer 2026 theatrical release.

The film stars Mamitha Baiju of Premalu fame as the female lead, alongside veteran actors Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar in important roles. GV Prakash Kumar composing music, reuniting with Venky Atluri after several successful collaborations. Nimish Ravi handling cinematography while National Award-winner Navin Nooli handling editing.

Backed by producers S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, known for their dedication to quality cinema, the film is being jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting it. More details will be announced soon.

Previous Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot

Latest

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Most Read

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case
image
YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress
image
AP Police Hunt for Krishnam Raju

Related Articles

Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree