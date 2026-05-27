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Home > Movie News

Suriya48: Jai Bhim Combo Loading

Published on May 27, 2026 by sankar

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Suriya48: Jai Bhim Combo Loading

Suriya had a huge relief through Karuppu which released recently. The actor is enjoying the success and he is shooting for his 47th film. Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan is the director and the makers are keen to release the film during Sankranthi 2027. Suriya has recently given his nod for his 48th film. Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel is the director and the project has been confirmed.

Impressed with the final narration, Suriya has given his nod and the shoot commences later this year in September after Suriya completes his current projects. Zhagaram Studios owned by Suriya will produce this project. The film is aimed for a summer 2027 release. Suriya has completed his straight Telugu film Vishwanath and Sons and the film directed by Venky Atluri will release in September or October this year.

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