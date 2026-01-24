Suriya’s 50th Film Updates

Talented Tamil actor Suriya wants to bounce back with a bang after his recent offerings ended up as debacles. He has completed the shoot of Karuppu which will release soon. His next film with Venky Atluri is slated for May 1st release in Telugu and Tamil languages. Suriya is currently shooting for his next film and Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame is the director. Nazriya Nazim and Naslen will be seen in other important roles in this untitled film. This happens to be the 47th film of Suriya.

As per the latest update, Suriya’s 50th film has been finalized. Top Tamil producer Kalaipuli S Thanu is on board to bankroll the prestigious 50th film of Suriya. Critically acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj is on board to direct the 50th film of Suriya and an official announcement will be made this year. Suriya has two other projects lined up and they will be announced soon.