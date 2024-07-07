Surprise birthday gift loading from Mahesh Babu?

Spread the love

Superstar Mahesh Babu will soon work with SS Rajamouli. Though Rajamouli confirmed about the film, there was no official announcement made by the producers till date. Lots of speculations are making rounds about the project right from the genre to the cast and the crew members. Special workshops are conducted and Rajamouli is completely occupied with the pre-production work of the film which is yet to be titled. Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the big updates about the project.

As per the update we hear, Rajamouli is in plans to release a special concept video along with the official announcement about the film on August 9th marking the birthday of Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu will interact with the media during the launch of the film. The shoot of the film is expected to start by the end of this year. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music and background score for this untitled forest adventure that is packed with action.