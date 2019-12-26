Suspense over venue of historic Cabinet: Capital chaos

The pro-Amaravati protesters are threatening to intensify their agitation if the Jagan Cabinet decides to shift the Capital. Previously, Cabinet meet is supposed to be held at Vizag on Dec 27. It might be to symbolically suggest that Vizag would be the future Capital city for all practical purposes. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana was expected to announce this but he has kept silent for the last two days following targetted attacks by rivals. Now, there are feelers from the government that Cabinet will meet at Velagapudi Secretariat in Amaravati Core Capital itself. Obviously, CM Jagan Reddy is not willing to give an impression that his Cabinet has escaped to Vizag in order to announce the anti-Amaravati decision.

Already, Amaravati farmers, who contributed their ancestral lands for Capital City, are challenging the Cabinet on the issue of Three Capitals. With the change of venue plans, heavy police force is deployed in Mandadam village which is en route Secretariat. Police issues notices to farmers not to allow strangers to stay at their homes. Amaravati villages have turned into a battle zone. Hindu religious sentiments are also rising. Rumour is that Cabinet meet may be shifted to CM Camp Office at Jagan Tadepalli residence. There are no indications of Jagan Reddy going back on his decision. No Minister or YCP MLA is making any statement in favour of Amaravati despite rising tensions.