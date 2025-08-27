x
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Suvvi Suvvi from OG is a Melodious Treat

Published on August 27, 2025 by nymisha

Suvvi Suvvi from OG is a Melodious Treat

The second single ‘Suvvi Suvvi’ from Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG is released and it is a melodious number. Thaman scores a simple tune and the visuals are a perfect match for the melodious song. Suvvi Suvvi offers a treat for the music lovers and Sruthi Ranjani’s vocals are the highlight for the song. Suvvi Suvvi is a romantic number shot on Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan around the beautiful locations of Pune. Suvvi Suvvi is quite impressive.

The post-production work of OG is happening currently and the film releases on September 25th during Dasara holidays. Sujeeth is the director and OG is the story of a mafia don played by Pawan Kalyan. Some of the top technicians worked for the film and OG is high on expectations. DVV Entertainment are the producers and the makers have closed all the deals. OG is carrying huge expectations.

