Suvvi Suvvi from OG is a Melodious Treat

The second single ‘Suvvi Suvvi’ from Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG is released and it is a melodious number. Thaman scores a simple tune and the visuals are a perfect match for the melodious song. Suvvi Suvvi offers a treat for the music lovers and Sruthi Ranjani’s vocals are the highlight for the song. Suvvi Suvvi is a romantic number shot on Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan around the beautiful locations of Pune. Suvvi Suvvi is quite impressive.

The post-production work of OG is happening currently and the film releases on September 25th during Dasara holidays. Sujeeth is the director and OG is the story of a mafia don played by Pawan Kalyan. Some of the top technicians worked for the film and OG is high on expectations. DVV Entertainment are the producers and the makers have closed all the deals. OG is carrying huge expectations.