Swag’s Singaro Singa: A Social Media Sensation

Hero Sree Vishnu is presently doing Swag under the direction of Hasith Goli of Raja Raja Chora fame. Swag’s Razor video which was highly humorous created a buzz for the movie. Today, they unleashed the film’s first single- Singaro Singa.

Vivek Sagar is known for experimenting with techno beats has come up with an enjoyable song that gives a glimpse into Sree Vishnu’s character as a social media sensation. He is Singareni, but is called Singa. The lines penned by Niklesh Sunkoji define the witty side of the character.

The other interesting aspect is Baba Sehgal sung a Telugu song, after a long time. He alongside Vaikom Vijayalakshmi lent vocals for this trendy number with a tinge of comicality. Daksha Nagarikar is also seen, along with Sree Vishnu. It’s an inimitable idea to introduce Sree Vishnu’s character through this song.

The movie produced by TG Vishwa Prasad on People Media Factory has Ritu Varma playing the lead actress.