Swayambhu is larger-than-life yet realistic – Nikhil

Swayambhu movie starring Nikhil Siddhartha has been one of the most anticipated films in Indian Cinema. The movie is directed by Bharat Krishnmachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar on an epic scale. The movie teaser has been launched today and 3D version got huge applause from media personnel.

At the event, Nikhil stated that he trained for 45 days to look, walk and behave like a warrior in the film. He further stated that he had to maintain his look for over two years to live in the role. He thanked KK Senthil Kumar, the cinematographer, for making his dream come true and surprising him with such grand frames.

He explained that the team needed time to craft each frame, each visual and they did not want to come with a simple output but a larger-than-life yet realistic looking film. Nikhil further stated that he is playing a real warrior who hails from Chittoor during 985 AD, who could shake Kingdoms with his passion and courage.

Nikhil further commented that Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh, as leading ladies gave 100% to the film. He praised Ravi Basrur background score and further mentioned that the movie will be an amazing epic experience which had been shot with realism and his image in mind. Swayambhu is releasing on 10th April, worldwide in 10 languages.