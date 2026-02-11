x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Swayambhu is larger-than-life yet realistic – Nikhil

Published on February 11, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Swayambhu is larger-than-life yet realistic – Nikhil

Swayambhu movie starring Nikhil Siddhartha has been one of the most anticipated films in Indian Cinema. The movie is directed by Bharat Krishnmachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar on an epic scale. The movie teaser has been launched today and 3D version got huge applause from media personnel.

At the event, Nikhil stated that he trained for 45 days to look, walk and behave like a warrior in the film. He further stated that he had to maintain his look for over two years to live in the role. He thanked KK Senthil Kumar, the cinematographer, for making his dream come true and surprising him with such grand frames.

He explained that the team needed time to craft each frame, each visual and they did not want to come with a simple output but a larger-than-life yet realistic looking film. Nikhil further stated that he is playing a real warrior who hails from Chittoor during 985 AD, who could shake Kingdoms with his passion and courage.

Nikhil further commented that Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh, as leading ladies gave 100% to the film. He praised Ravi Basrur background score and further mentioned that the movie will be an amazing epic experience which had been shot with realism and his image in mind. Swayambhu is releasing on 10th April, worldwide in 10 languages.

Next YSRCP’s Assembly Strategy: A Moment That Demands Political Maturity Previous Ajith’s Remuneration shocks Tamil Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
image
Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Latest

image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
YSRCP’s Assembly Strategy: A Moment That Demands Political Maturity

Related Articles

Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet