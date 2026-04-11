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Home > Movie News

Swayambhu Musical Voyage With Ra Ra Dheevara

Published on April 11, 2026 by swathy

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Swayambhu Musical Voyage With Ra Ra Dheevara

Nikhil’s much-awaited epic Swayambhu is steadily building momentum with each new update. After the striking teaser set the tone with its powerful visuals and immersive world-building, the makers have now shifted focus to the film’s music campaign.

The team has confirmed that the first single, Ra Ra Dheevara will be released on April 16th. Marking the announcement, a new poster was unveiled, showcasing Nikhil in a fierce warrior avatar, gripping a spear in a dense forest, radiating intensity and purpose. Music director Ravi Basrur is said to have composed a wonderful soundtrack, and the first song is expected to be stunning.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and backed by Pixel Studios, the film is inching toward the finish line, with the release date expected to be revealed soon.

Next The Paradise: Kayadu Lohar looks stunning as Subbu Previous Ram Charan’s Bollywood Outing on Cards?
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