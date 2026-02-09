Swayambhu Teaser to release in three cities

Nikhil Siddhartha has been working continuously on his historical warrior epic, Swayambhu for over three years. In the direction of Bharat Krishnamachari, the movie is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar on a huge scale. Now, the makers have announced their huge promotional plan to release teaser in three major Indian Cities.

The Telugu teaser will release in Hyderabad on 11th Feb in the morning and Hindi in Mumbai on same day, in the evening. On the next day, that is, 12th February, the team will release other language teasers in Bengaluru. The grand three city teaser launch will kick-start high-end promotional campaign for this crazy project.

Swayambhu movie offers a high-end action and visual spectacle with International techincians working on it for over two years. Nikhil’s transformation and his dedication have been high talking points around the film. Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh are playing leading lady roles in this Pan-India film releasing on 10th April.