Swecha Standuu” From Mithra Mandali Out Now – A Playful Proposal Anthem

After the rousing success of the teaser and the thunderous response to the first single Kattanduko Janaki, the makers of Mithra Mandali have now unveiled their second single “Swecha Standuu”.

This quirky proposal song stands out for its unconventional broken-English lyrics penned by RR Dhruvan & director Vijayendar S, giving it a fresh, humorous energy much like the cult-favorite Why This Kolaveri Di. The track is elevated with lively vocals by Dhanunjay Seepana & RR Dhruvan, and its playful vibe ensures it will resonate with audiences across generations.

The film, presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works and produced under the prestigious banners of Sapta Aswa Media Works & Vyra Entertainments, is directed by Vijayendar S and stars Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore, Satya, VTV Ganesh & more.

Adding to the film’s strong creative force are: RR Dhruvan – Music, Siddharth SJ – Cinematography, Peekay – Editing, Gandhi Nadikudikar – Production Design & Shilpa Tanguturu – Costumes.

Produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa & Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, with Somaraju Penmetsa as Co-Producer and Rajeev Kumar Rama as Executive Producer, Mithra Mandali continues its streak of capturing attention at every stage.

With Kattanduko Janaki already turning into a youth anthem and the teaser setting the tone with massive appreciation, “Swecha Standuu” is expected to carry forward the film’s momentum, promising to be another chartbuster that adds to the fun-filled world of Mithra Mandali.