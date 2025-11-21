x
Swift Action by AP Govt Brings Back 55 Victims Trapped in Myanmar Cyber Scams

Published on November 21, 2025 by swathy

A group of 55 people from Andhra Pradesh reached AP Bhavan in New Delhi after being safely repatriated from Myanmar. They were part of a larger rescue operation that brought back 370 Indians who had fallen victim to fake job offers circulated through WhatsApp and Telegram. Many were trapped in a cybercrime hub across the border and were unable to contact their families.

The Andhra Pradesh government moved quickly to support its citizens from the moment they arrived in Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Bhavan arranged temporary accommodation, food, and immediate assistance. Special Commissioner Arja Srikanth said the group was rescued from KK Park in Myawaddy, a border town between Myanmar and Thailand, after coordinated efforts by Indian agencies and the state government.

Most of the returnees had lost access to their phones and had no money left after their ordeal. To help them manage their basic needs, the state government provided Rs 1,000 in cash to each individual. Officials at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan also worked with Northern Railway to arrange Emergency Quota train tickets, ensuring that every person could travel back home without difficulty.

This is part of an ongoing effort by the Andhra Pradesh government to bring back all victims trapped in foreign cybercrime networks. So far, the state has facilitated the safe return of 79 individuals rescued from Myanmar, reflecting its commitment to protect its people wherever they may be.

