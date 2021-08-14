Take stringent action against police for Majji’s suicide: TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday demanded stringent action against police officials who were allegedly involved in harassment that led to the suicide of two young persons recently.

“Stringent action must be taken against police officials responsible for the suicide of two youngsters. Government should immediately provide aid to their families,” said Lokesh.

Majji, a resident of Rajamahendravaram rural released a video message before committing suicide, in which he recounted the ordeal he has been put through by a police constable from Chillakallu.

Majji said he brought two bottles of liquor from Telangana into Andhra Pradesh to treat his friends a year ago but was apprehended by the police at Chillakallu near Jaggayapeta in Krishna district.

Though he brought only two bottles of liquor, he alleged police wrongly booked the case as five bottles and a constable by the name Shiva called him to demand Rs 1 lakh or face a fake marijuana case.

Continuing in the video, the helpless youth said he did not know what to do and apologized if he had ever hurt them and went on to take the extreme step.

Besides this, Lokesh cited the case of Alisha’s suicide from Bhattupalem in Guntur district due to alleged excise officials’ harassment and claimed that young people are sacrificed for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s greed for money.

“Majji’s suicide is a sad development. Just for two bottles they (police) harassed him to death, then what punishment should be given to Reddy for Rs 25,000 crore illegal liquor business,” alleged the TDP’s second in command.