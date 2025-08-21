Talented Directors in Struggling Phase

One flop is leaving the career of the director in trouble. Gone are the days and the actors, filmmakers are not much bothered about the previous hit films of the directors. Several talented directors who delivered super hits in the past are in a struggling phase. Here is a look:

Koratala Siva: Koratala Siva is one of the biggest directors of Telugu cinema but things changed after the debacle of Acharya. Devara is a relief for him but the reports say that the sequel of the film is shelved. There is no clarity about his upcoming film.

Nandini Reddy: The only woman director of this generation for Telugu cinema. Her last film did not fare well and Nandini Reddy has been working on scripts. She is yet to announce her next film and she is in touch with Samantha for a project. Her fans are waiting for the announcement.

Vamshi Paidipally: Vamshi Paidipally has worked with stars like Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna. His last film Varisu with Vijay failed to impress the audience. It has been two and a half years since the film was released. There are reports that Vamshi Paidipally will direct Aamir Khan but the announcement is yet to be made.

Prasanth Varma: HanuMan is one of the biggest hits of Tollywood and Prasanth Varma was in a rush. With over a year and a half, Prasanth Varma is yet to announce his next project. Some of his films got shelved.

Tharun Bhascker: New-age director Tharun Bhascker has taken a long break after he was focused on acting. He is all set to direct the sequel for Ee Nagaraniki Emayyindi and it would be a long wait for Tharun Bhascker as Vishwak Sen is occupied with other films. Tharun Bhascker has to make a comeback with this crazy sequel.

Balagam Venu: Comedian Venu made an impressive debut with Balagam and his second film has been under discussion for years. Several stars loved the narration of his second film Yellamma but the film is yet to have a star. For now, there is no clarity on when the film will start rolling.

Saagar Chandra: Bheemla Nayak fame Saagar Chandra is occupied with Tyson Naidu and the film is delayed by years. He wanted to work on other projects but none of them materialized. His next project depends on the result of Tyson Naidu.