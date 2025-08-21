x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Talented Directors in Struggling Phase

Published on August 21, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked
image
Talented Directors in Struggling Phase
image
Megastar’s Birthday Bash in Goa
image
Kavitha’s Emotional Farewell and Eashwar’s New Role
image
Threats, Abuse, and Politics: Storm Around MLA Prashanthi Reddy

Talented Directors in Struggling Phase

Talented Directors in Struggling Phase

One flop is leaving the career of the director in trouble. Gone are the days and the actors, filmmakers are not much bothered about the previous hit films of the directors. Several talented directors who delivered super hits in the past are in a struggling phase. Here is a look:

Koratala Siva: Koratala Siva is one of the biggest directors of Telugu cinema but things changed after the debacle of Acharya. Devara is a relief for him but the reports say that the sequel of the film is shelved. There is no clarity about his upcoming film.

Nandini Reddy: The only woman director of this generation for Telugu cinema. Her last film did not fare well and Nandini Reddy has been working on scripts. She is yet to announce her next film and she is in touch with Samantha for a project. Her fans are waiting for the announcement.

Vamshi Paidipally: Vamshi Paidipally has worked with stars like Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna. His last film Varisu with Vijay failed to impress the audience. It has been two and a half years since the film was released. There are reports that Vamshi Paidipally will direct Aamir Khan but the announcement is yet to be made.

Prasanth Varma: HanuMan is one of the biggest hits of Tollywood and Prasanth Varma was in a rush. With over a year and a half, Prasanth Varma is yet to announce his next project. Some of his films got shelved.

Tharun Bhascker: New-age director Tharun Bhascker has taken a long break after he was focused on acting. He is all set to direct the sequel for Ee Nagaraniki Emayyindi and it would be a long wait for Tharun Bhascker as Vishwak Sen is occupied with other films. Tharun Bhascker has to make a comeback with this crazy sequel.

Balagam Venu: Comedian Venu made an impressive debut with Balagam and his second film has been under discussion for years. Several stars loved the narration of his second film Yellamma but the film is yet to have a star. For now, there is no clarity on when the film will start rolling.

Saagar Chandra: Bheemla Nayak fame Saagar Chandra is occupied with Tyson Naidu and the film is delayed by years. He wanted to work on other projects but none of them materialized. His next project depends on the result of Tyson Naidu.

Next Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked Previous Megastar’s Birthday Bash in Goa
else

TRENDING

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked
image
Talented Directors in Struggling Phase
image
Megastar’s Birthday Bash in Goa

Latest

image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka Release Date Locked
image
Talented Directors in Struggling Phase
image
Megastar’s Birthday Bash in Goa
image
Kavitha’s Emotional Farewell and Eashwar’s New Role
image
Threats, Abuse, and Politics: Storm Around MLA Prashanthi Reddy

Most Read

image
Kavitha’s Emotional Farewell and Eashwar’s New Role
image
Threats, Abuse, and Politics: Storm Around MLA Prashanthi Reddy
image
Centre Introduces Online Gaming Bill 2025, Sajjanar Welcomes Move

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion