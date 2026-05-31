Talk Of The Nation: Charan’s Unwavering Dedication

In an industry where even a minor injury can stall major film schedules, Mega Power Star Ram Charan has once again shown why he stands in a league of his own.

The actor recently suffered a severe hand injury while shooting for his upcoming biggie Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The injury was serious enough for Mumbai doctors to recommend immediate surgery, followed by nearly two months of mandatory rest.

Under normal circumstances, any actor would have stepped back without a second thought. But Ram Charan’s unwavering dedication has now become the talk of the nation.

Knowing that an abrupt medical break would derail the massive promotional campaign of Peddi, Charan made an extraordinary decision.

Instead of opting for surgery, he chose to delay it and continue working, relying on a temporary medical setup to manage the pain.

This isn’t the first time he has pushed beyond physical limits for the film. Earlier, when he suffered a painful injury near his eye during the shoot, Charan underwent a quick procedure and returned to set the very same day, simply to ensure his co-stars’ schedules were not disrupted.

Over the past year and a half, he has pushed through an intense, relentless work calendar to bring this massive project to completion on time.

Even now, with his hand wrapped in bandages, Charan is traveling across India, attending promotional events in Mumbai, Bhopal, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, while juggling multiple responsibilities without missing a beat.

With major tours lined up- Vijayawada tomorrow, and another big event in Hyderabad, Ram Charan shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. He is even giving interviews in every city he visits.

His drive, passion, and sense of responsibility clearly underline why he continues to push himself so relentlessly for his film.

Meanwhile, Peddi has crossed the 750K mark in pre-sales and is steadily heading toward the 1 million milestone.