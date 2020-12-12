Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia hasn’t done many intimate scenes on screen. She is against kissing her co-stars on screen and the actress responded about breaking her own rule. Tamannaah recently made her presence on Samantha’s talkshow Sam Jam. Samantha asked Tamannaah about breaking her no kissing rule and she was asked to choose her co-star.

Tamannaah had an instant reply and she said that she would kiss Vijay Devarakonda on the screen if given a chance. The video is now going viral across the social media platforms. Tamannaah wrapped up the shoot of 11th Hour and she would join the sets of F3, Gurtunda Seethakaalam soon.