Tamannaah all set to tie the knot

Milky beauty Tamannaah is one ageless beauty in Indian cinema and she has been entertaining the audience for close to two decades. Whenever she is left with no offers, the actress bagged a golden opportunity and bounced back with a bang. The actress worked without breaks in the recent months and she has done films, web series in all the languages. Tamannaah has been in a relationship with a Mumbai-based businessman for the past two years. The duo decided to take their relationship further. They even got their nod from their parents recently.

Tamannaah decided not to take up any new projects for now. She will complete all her film commitments by the end of this year. Tamannaah is all set to tie the knot during the first quarter of next year. Tamannaah is also expected to make an announcement about the same very soon. In Telugu, the actress will be seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar. Her next release is Satyadev’s Gurtunda Seethakalam.