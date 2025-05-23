x
Tamannaah Bhatia as Brand Ambassador sparks Row

Published on May 23, 2025

Tamannaah Bhatia as Brand Ambassador sparks Row

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), renowned for its iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, has selected actress Tamannaah Bhatia to serve as its brand ambassador. This choice, however, has sparked criticism from pro-Kannada organizations, local activists, and political opponents. MB Patil, the state’s Minister for Commerce & Industries, mentioned that the decision was made after evaluating multiple factors, such as national recognition, social media influence, and the young demographic’s engagement. Tamannaah has secured a two-year contract valued at Rs 6.2 crores.

KSDL achieved a revenue of Rs 1,785.99 crore for the 2024–25 period and is aiming to establish 435 new distributors along with international expansion, targeting a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by the end of 2030. Minister Patil expressed on his X account that KSDL aims to raise its turnover to Rs. 5,000 crore by 2028, and emphasized that significant transformations are being implemented through various strategic initiatives for the holistic growth of the company.

In response to this appointment, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a Kannada organization, has raised objections, arguing that KSDL is intertwined with the proud legacy of Kannada culture, making it inappropriate for a non-Kannada speaker to represent it. Social activist Marilingegowda Patil has also submitted a letter to the Chief Minister voicing his disapproval of hiring a non-Kannada actress. The government has clarified that their decision is rooted in business considerations rather than regional affiliations.

The minister added that other stars, such as Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kiara Advani, were under consideration, but Tamannaah was ultimately selected due to her extensive digital presence, broad national appeal, and favorable contract terms.

