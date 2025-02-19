Tamannaah Odela 2 teaser launch in Maha Kumbh Mela

Tamannaah Bhatia, the milky beauty and one of the most popular actresses of Indian Cinema, is coming up with an exciting film, Odela 2. The movie has a great mix of devotional elements and the actress looks have been capturing everyone’s attention.

Now, the makers have decided to launch the teaser of the film grandly at Kasi during Maha Kumbh Mela on 22nd February. For the first time ever, an Indian Film teaser is going to be launched at Maha Kumbh Mela and the makers are creating history in movie promotions with this move.

Makers released a poster with Tamannaah praying holy river Ganga and it has divinity written all over it. Sampath Nandi has written the story, screenplay, dialogues for the film while doing direction Supervision for this exciting film and Ashok Teja is directing it. Madhu is producing the film on a lavish scale.