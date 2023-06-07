Tamannaah raises her Glamour Quotient

Milky beauty Tamannaah had a long career as an actress and she rarely did glamorous roles. The actress did remarkable roles and was against liplocks and bold attempts. With lot of young beauties making noise, Tamannaah is signing web-based projects along with films. The actress is also in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma and they are expected to make it official soon. Tamannaah has signed a bunch of web series and she played bold roles in most of them.

The actress has raised the glamour quotient and is hinting at doing more such attempts in the coming days. She will be seen in Lust Stories 2 and it would stream on Netflix soon. Some of her scenes from Plan A Plan B and others went viral on the internet and social media. The actress is keen to do as many projects in the coming days before she gets faded out. Tamannaah looked fit and perfect in all her recent outings. When it comes to films, Tamannaah will be seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Both these films will release during the Independence Day weekend this year.