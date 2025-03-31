x
Tamannaah signs a Special Song

Published on March 31, 2025

Tamannaah signs a Special Song

Milky beauty Tamannaah has Bollywood projects lined up and she has Telugu projects too. The actress is now picking up glamorous roles and item songs as she is almost in the last days of her career. As per the latest update, Tamannaah is roped in to shake her leg in a special song in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Raid 2. This special song will also feature Honey Singh and it will be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The song will be shot this week in a studio in Mumbai.

Tamannaah was last seen in a special song in Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. Ajay Devgn will not be seen in this special song and this item number will be used for promotions and it also will be featured in the film. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is slated for May 1st release. Panorama Studios and T-Series are the producers.

