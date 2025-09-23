x
Home > Movie News

Tamannaah turns Hottest in the B-Town

Published on September 23, 2025 by nymisha

Tamannaah turns Hottest in the B-Town

Tamannaah is 35 but the actress is occupied with projects. She has never done glamorous roles in the past but the actress is now focused on roles that come with a glamour touch. She also has no restrictions for item numbers and special songs. Tamannaah is the first consideration for item songs after all her recent numbers turned chartbusters. When all the actresses are struggling to get offers in their 40s, Tamannaah is occupied with films, songs and web series in the B-Town.

The actress looked hot like never before and her videos are viral across social media. ‘Nasha’ from Raid 2 and ‘Ghafoor’ from The Bads of Bollywood are instant hits. Tamannaah’s dance moves and her glamorous acts are viral. Tamannaah looks super fit and hot at this age and she has no restrictions in showing off her curves on screen. Tamannaah is also demanding big money and the makers are not much bothered as the actress is in demand. Tamannaah hasn’t signed any Telugu film and she is occupied with the B-Town projects for now.

