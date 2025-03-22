Tamannaah’s Odela 2 To Haunt This Summer

Director Sampath Nandi is the showrunner for the forthcoming venture Odela 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the role of a Naga Sadhu. Vasishta N Simha and Hebah Patel play crucial roles in the movie directed by Ashok Teja. D Madhu’s Madhu Creations is producing the movie, in partnership with Sampath Nandi Teamworks.

With the film’s teaser setting high expectations, the makers came up with the film’s release date. This supernatural thriller is set to haunt this summer, with its theatrical release on April 17th. The poster presents Tamannaah in a frightening avatar. Her face is gruesomely covered in blood, her intense expression sending a chilling message. The other half of the poster shows Varanasi.

Odela 2 is the sequel to the super hit Odela, and the second installment is being mounted on a grand scale. The makers are spending a bomb on post-production, as the movie involves top-notch VFX.