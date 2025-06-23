x
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Tamil actor Srikanth arrested in Drugs Case

Published on June 23, 2025 by swathy

Is Samantha's Rakt Bramhand Shelved?
'Rappa..Rappa' dialogue takes Telangana politics by storm
Telangana Police taking death threat to MP seriously
Photos : 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet

Tamil actor Srikanth who is also referred to as Sriram in the Telugu film industry was detained by the Chennai police today.. His arrest is linked to an ongoing drug investigation that has already implicated several people, including a former member of the AIADMK party. According to reports, the actor was taken into custody following questioning at the Nungambakkam police station where his name surfaced during the interrogation of Prasad, an expelled member of the AIADMK IT Wing from Mylapore. Prasad had been arrested earlier due to a confrontation at a private bar, an event that also involved other party members and a local figure known as Tsunami Sethupathi.

In his statements to the police, Prasad confessed to providing drugs including cocaine to Srikanth. Consequently, the authorities summoned the actor for additional questioning. Prasad alleged that Srikanth had procured one gram of cocaine for 12,000 rupees and further claimed that the actor had consumed drugs at various private gatherings and clubs in Chennai. These claims have initiated a wider investigation into possible drug consumption within the film industry, with other individuals, including actor Krishna, now being looked into based on the same confession.

As part of their investigation, police have taken blood samples from Srikanth to analyze for drug use. The findings from these tests will guide the legal actions that may follow. Officials have stated that no definitive decisions will be made until the forensic results and further inquiries are finalized. Although Srikanth has not made any public comments regarding the accusations, neither he nor his legal team has released an official response. Currently, he has not been formally charged, and the police said that any actions taken will be based on the evidence collected.

Is Samantha's Rakt Bramhand Shelved?
Photos : 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet

Is Samantha's Rakt Bramhand Shelved?
'Rappa..Rappa' dialogue takes Telangana politics by storm
Telangana Police taking death threat to MP seriously
Photos : 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet

'Rappa..Rappa' dialogue takes Telangana politics by storm
Telangana Police taking death threat to MP seriously
SIT Issues Notice to Chevireddy Mohith Reddy in AP Liquor Scam

