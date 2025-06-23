Tamil actor Srikanth arrested in Drugs Case

Tamil actor Srikanth who is also referred to as Sriram in the Telugu film industry was detained by the Chennai police today.. His arrest is linked to an ongoing drug investigation that has already implicated several people, including a former member of the AIADMK party. According to reports, the actor was taken into custody following questioning at the Nungambakkam police station where his name surfaced during the interrogation of Prasad, an expelled member of the AIADMK IT Wing from Mylapore. Prasad had been arrested earlier due to a confrontation at a private bar, an event that also involved other party members and a local figure known as Tsunami Sethupathi.

In his statements to the police, Prasad confessed to providing drugs including cocaine to Srikanth. Consequently, the authorities summoned the actor for additional questioning. Prasad alleged that Srikanth had procured one gram of cocaine for 12,000 rupees and further claimed that the actor had consumed drugs at various private gatherings and clubs in Chennai. These claims have initiated a wider investigation into possible drug consumption within the film industry, with other individuals, including actor Krishna, now being looked into based on the same confession.

As part of their investigation, police have taken blood samples from Srikanth to analyze for drug use. The findings from these tests will guide the legal actions that may follow. Officials have stated that no definitive decisions will be made until the forensic results and further inquiries are finalized. Although Srikanth has not made any public comments regarding the accusations, neither he nor his legal team has released an official response. Currently, he has not been formally charged, and the police said that any actions taken will be based on the evidence collected.