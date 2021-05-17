Tamil film industry donates big during this pandemic times

The second wave of coronavirus is unstoppable in the country. Tamil Nadu happens to be one among the most impacted states due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actors, directors and technicians from Tamil film industry donated big amounts to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister COVID Relief Fund. Superstar Rajinikanth donated Rs 50 lakhs today to the Chief Minister MK Stalin in the state Secretariat. Actors Suriya and his brother Karthi donated Rs 1 crore for the Relief Fund. Chiyan Vikram donated Rs 30 lakhs through online transfer. Top actor Ajith donated Rs 25 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund couple of days ago.

Young actors like Vishal, Simbu, Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi and others donated their part to support Tamil Nadu battle coronavirus. Tamil directors Shankar, Vetri Maaran, Mohan Raja too did their part through their donations. The film industry joined hands to donate big to battle coronavirus.