Home > Movie News

Tamil Film Producers Council’s Shock for Top Stars

Published on November 9, 2025 by sankar

Tamil Film Producers Council's Shock for Top Stars
Thiru Veer, Aishwarya Rajesh and Gangaa Entertainments Pan-India movie launched
Epic Fantasy Gatha Vaibhavam Telugu release by PrimeShow
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend

Tamil Film Producers Council’s Shock for Top Stars

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has announced that all the big-budget films that will be made in future should be produced on a profit-sharing model. The TFPC said that the top actors and technicians will have to share the profits and the losses along with the producers in the future. The Tamil Film Producers Council has issued a press release today considering the huge financial pressure on the producers. The TFPC said that there is a huge decline in the revenue from theatres and OTT platforms. TFPC also said that the OTT release should take place only eight weeks after the theatrical release.

TFPC also announced a Film Release Regulation Committee for smaller films and their release. This Committee will have to ensure a proper theatrical release for the small and medium budget films in Tamil which are 250 every year. TFPC urged actors, directors, and leading technicians to prioritise films over web series. This is to strengthen the industry ecosystem. The South Indian Artistes’ Association, and the Theatre Owners’ Association along with TFPC have decided to take action against some of the YouTube channels who are exceeding their lines. The top actors are yet to respond to the proposal of Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) about the profit sharing model.

Tamil Film Producers Council's Shock for Top Stars
Thiru Veer, Aishwarya Rajesh and Gangaa Entertainments Pan-India movie launched
Epic Fantasy Gatha Vaibhavam Telugu release by PrimeShow

Tamil Film Producers Council's Shock for Top Stars
Thiru Veer, Aishwarya Rajesh and Gangaa Entertainments Pan-India movie launched
Epic Fantasy Gatha Vaibhavam Telugu release by PrimeShow
Exclusive: Suresh Babu walks out of ENE Repeat
Huge Social Media Appreciation for The Girlfriend

Visakhapatnam Emerges as India's Next Big Investment Destination
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue

