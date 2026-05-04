Tamil Nadu Election Trends Point to Hung Assembly as Vijay Surges Ahead

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a dramatic shift in its political landscape as early counting trends suggest a hung assembly. The numbers coming from Electronic Voting Machines are reshaping expectations. Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam have taken a surprising lead. Meanwhile, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is slipping to third place.

In the early phase of counting, postal ballots favored the DMK alliance. This gave the ruling party a strong start. However, the momentum shifted quickly once EVM rounds began. From that point, Vijay’s party started gaining ground across regions. The trend is now consistent and hard to ignore.

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam is leading in both urban and semi urban constituencies. Reports from the ground indicate that Vijay’s popularity has translated into actual votes. His appeal among young voters appears to be a decisive factor. This surge has pushed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam into second position, while the DMK alliance struggles to hold relevance in the current count.

The situation in key constituencies has added to the intensity. In Kolathur, Stalin’s stronghold, the contest has turned unexpectedly tight. In Perambur, Vijay himself is reportedly leading, which has become a major talking point. These developments underline how deep the shift may be.

Despite a competitive performance by AIADMK, reaching the majority mark of 118 seats looks difficult. This has opened up multiple political possibilities. Vijay’s party is no longer seen as just a disruptor. It is now competing for the top position. The role of kingmaker seems too small for the current momentum it carries.

The broader trend suggests that anti-incumbency votes against the DMK have split between TVK and AIADMK. Among these, TVK appears to have captured the more decisive share. Youth voters have played a central role in this shift. Their preference for a new political alternative has reshaped the electoral equation.

As counting continues, the final outcome remains uncertain. A clear majority for any party still looks unlikely. The state may be heading towards complex post-election negotiations. What is already clear is that Vijay’s entry has altered the traditional DMK versus AIADMK dynamic.

Tamil Nadu politics is no longer a two player contest. A new force has emerged, and it is changing the game in real time.