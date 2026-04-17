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Home > Politics

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Vijay’s TVK Splits Votes, Set to Emerge as Kingmaker

Published on April 17, 2026 by nymisha

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Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Vijay’s TVK Splits Votes, Set to Emerge as Kingmaker

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is heading towards one of its most unpredictable elections. With polling scheduled for the 23rd, the contest has evolved into a three-cornered fight.

The main battle is between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). However, what has truly changed the dynamics this time is the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His presence has converted a traditional two-way contest into a high-stakes three-way race.

Ground reports suggest that voter sentiment is not strongly tilted in favour of any one side. The ruling DMK is facing visible anti-incumbency in several regions. At the same time, the AIADMK is struggling to present a strong and unified leadership. This has created space for Vijay’s party to attract a significant share of votes, especially among young voters and first-time participants.

According to political assessments, the election is likely to result in a hung Assembly. Both the DMK alliance and the AIADMK alliance are expected to win between 80 and 90 seats each. While the DMK may end up slightly ahead, it is unlikely to cross the majority mark on its own.

The TVK is expected to play a decisive role. The party is projected to secure around 25 to 27 percent of the vote share. This could translate into 25 to 35 seats, which is enough to influence government formation in a big way. Such numbers would place Vijay in a powerful kingmaker position.

The majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly stands at 113 seats. With no party expected to reach this figure, post-election negotiations will become crucial. Both the DMK and the AIADMK are likely to approach Vijay to seek support.

There is growing speculation that Vijay may choose to offer outside support rather than directly join the government. If that happens, the DMK is seen as the more likely beneficiary, though any support is expected to come with firm conditions. This arrangement could give Vijay significant political influence without the burden of governance. If the DMK forms the government with TVK backing, it may have to accommodate several demands over the next few years.

However, the outcome could redefine power equations and open a new chapter in regional politics.

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