Tamil Nadu Elections Turn Triangular as Telugu Voters Emerge as Key Deciders

Tamil Nadu is heading into a fiercely contested election. The political landscape has shifted into a three-way battle between the DMK alliance, the NDA bloc, and Vijay’s party. Alliances are almost final. Seat sharing has largely been settled. Candidate selection is now in its final stage.

Amid this intense contest, one factor is drawing sharp political attention. Telugu voters in Tamil Nadu are emerging as a decisive force.

Estimates suggest that nearly 40 percent of voters in several constituencies are Telugu-speaking. Around 4.5 million Telugu people are believed to be settled across the state. This significant presence has turned them into a powerful electoral bloc that can influence outcomes in multiple seats.

Regions such as Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Hosur, Palani, Tiruttani, and Rajapalayam have a strong Telugu voter base. In Chennai and Kanchipuram districts, their influence is even more pronounced. Areas like Sriperumbudur, Avadi, Kolathur, Velachery, Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam, and RK Nagar are known for high concentrations of Telugu voters.

The influence extends beyond urban centers. Constituencies like Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Srivilliputhur, Salem, Theni, and Gudiyatham also have a notable Telugu presence. In many of these seats, Telugu voters can tilt the balance.

A large number of Telugu families from districts such as Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa have settled in and around Chennai over the years. They belong to diverse communities including Naidu, Reddy, Arya Vysya, Brahmin, Yadava, and Padmashali groups. In the Madurai region, the Naidu community stands out as a strong and organized voting group.

Recognising this ground reality, major parties have moved quickly. Both DMK and AIADMK have fielded candidates with Telugu roots in several constituencies. The strategy is clear. Secure the Telugu vote and gain a decisive edge.

The NDA is also stepping up its efforts. Leaders from Andhra Pradesh are expected to play a role in campaigning. There are strong indications that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan could campaign to attract Telugu voters. Their influence in Andhra Pradesh politics adds weight to this strategy.

At the same time, Vijay has emerged as the center of attraction in this election. His growing popularity among youth and sections of Telugu voters has added a new layer of uncertainty. Political observers believe that reducing Vijay’s impact is a key objective for both the NDA and the DMK alliance.

The BJP has agreed to contest 27 seats as part of its alliance strategy with AIADMK. The party remains confident that Telugu voters will continue to support its alliance, as seen in previous elections. However, the presence of Vijay has changed the equation.

Pawan Kalyan’s possible entry into the campaign against Vijay could further intensify the battle. Both leaders enjoy a strong fan base that goes beyond state boundaries. This makes the contest more unpredictable.

A key question now dominates political discussions. Will Telugu voters prefer continuity or shift towards a new alternative. Their choice could shape the final outcome in a large number of constituencies.

As Tamil Nadu moves closer to polling day, one thing is clear. Telugu voters are no longer just a demographic group. They are the deciding factor in a high-stakes electoral battle.