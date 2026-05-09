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Home > Politics

Tamil Nadu Political Drama Nears Climax as VCK Extends Support to Vijay

Published on May 9, 2026 by swathy

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Tamil Nadu Political Drama Nears Climax as VCK Extends Support to Vijay

VCK Extends Support to Vijay

The political suspense in Tamil Nadu appears to be nearing a decisive turning point after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) officially extended support to Vijay-led TVK for government formation.

VCK chief reportedly handed over the support letter, significantly strengthening Vijay’s claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

With VCK’s backing now formalized, major hurdles in Vijay’s path to taking oath as Chief Minister are believed to have been cleared.

Vijay’s Numbers Game Gets Stronger

TVK had earlier emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections with 108 seats but remained short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. The support from Congress, CPI and CPI(M) had already pushed Vijay closer to power.

Now, with VCK formally joining the camp, TVK’s numbers are expected to comfortably cross the majority mark, increasing pressure on the Governor to invite Vijay to form the government.

Political observers say the latest development has dramatically changed the momentum in Chennai’s power struggle.

Karl Marx Tribute Sends Political Message

Amid the intense government formation exercise, Vijay also drew attention after paying floral tribute to a statue of Karl Marx during a visit to the CPI(M) office.

The visuals quickly went viral and were widely interpreted as a symbolic gesture towards Left parties that backed TVK during the crucial post-poll phase.

Supporters projected the move as a message of social justice and ideological solidarity, while critics described it as a calculated political signal aimed at consolidating alliance support.

Chandrababu Calls It a “Hung Verdict”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reacted cautiously to the developments, describing the Tamil Nadu result as a “hung verdict” and stating that the Governor should examine the constitutional situation before making a decision on government formation.

His remarks added another layer to the already heated political debate unfolding across southern states.

R.K. Roja’s Comments Trigger Debate

YSRCP leader R.K. Roja also made headlines with her remarks on Vijay’s rise. She claimed Vijay had “followed Jagan in everything,” adding that it was one of the major reasons behind his massive electoral success.

Her comments triggered fresh political debate online, especially among supporters of regional parties in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Witnessing a Historic Political Shift

For the first time in decades, Tamil Nadu’s traditional DMK vs AIADMK political structure appears to be undergoing a major transformation.

Vijay’s rapid rise and TVK’s strong electoral performance have reshaped the state’s political landscape, creating what many observers are calling the beginning of a new political era in Tamil Nadu.

With VCK’s support letter now submitted and alliance numbers moving firmly in TVK’s favour, all eyes are on the Governor’s next move as Vijay edges closer to becoming the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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