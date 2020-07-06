Tamilsai Soundararajan summons CS over alarming Covid situation in Telangana

With an alarming rise in corona infections in the state, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday had summoned Chief Secretary Somasekhar and principal health secretary to assess the situation.

The Governor, who had often expressed her displeasure over the low testing in the state, on Monday tweeted “Called chief secretary and principal secretary health Telangana State to discuss the Covid situation prevailing across the state.”

The Governor is likely to disucss the measures initiated by the government and availability of the personal protection equipment, N95 masks, clinical management and other infrastructural issues. More importantly, the Governor is likely to ask the government on the number of tests being conducted and the facilities in Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital, King Koti Hospital and Chest Hospital.

The Governor had earlier asked the KCR goernment to step up testing. Her tweet comes in the wake of swelling number of corona cases with nearly 1,000 new infections each day. Telangana is one of several states that has seen a surge in new Covid-19 cases after the state had rolled back complete lockdown. The percentage of positive tests has nearly doubled in the past few weeks.

Last week, Telangana had reported 1,850 cases, its steepest single day hike so far. With record number of cases being reported every day, the Governor has called the Chief Secreatry to Raj Bhavan to take stock of the situation.

Telangana is nearing the 24,000 mark, overtaking both Rajasthan and West Bengal in terms of total number of infections so far. The death toll is nearing 300. Earlier, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the state has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities.