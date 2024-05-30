Tappa From Sharwa’s Manamey: Tuneful Song, Rich Visuals

Hero Sharwanand’s 35th movie Manamey directed by Sriram Adittya is turning out to be a musical hit, before it arrives in the theatres on June 7th. The first two songs were super hits. Today, they released the third single- Tappa Tappa.

The tune of the song starts slowly and the speed increases gradually, hence Tappa Tappa is a lively energetic song. Lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam are meaningful and Hesham Abdul Wahab’s music is full of festive vibrations. This tuneful song with stunning vocals by Ram Miriyala and Hesham has rich visuals.

Sharwanand looked cool in fashionable wear, while his dances were an eye-candy. Krithi Shetty looked gorgeous. This song has all the features to top the music charts.

This Ramsey Studios production is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. People Media Factory is presenting the movie slated for release on June 7th.