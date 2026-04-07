x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Politics

Targeting the Media Instead of Tackling the Message: YSRCP Poor Strategy

Published on April 7, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi’s Big Satire on Supriya
image
Targeting the Media Instead of Tackling the Message: YSRCP Poor Strategy
image
One more Postponement for Akhil’s Lenin
image
Film Postponements: New Stress for Producers
image
Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race

Targeting the Media Instead of Tackling the Message: YSRCP Poor Strategy

The protest staged by the YSR Congress Party outside the office of ABN Andhra Jyothi in Hyderabad is not just another political reaction to media criticism.

The trigger was a weekend opinion article that did not sit well with YSRCP leaders. Leaders, including Ambati Rambabu and Kakani Govardhan Reddy gathered outside the media office and raised slogans against the publication and its Managing Director Vemuri Radhakrishna. The optics of such a move are difficult to ignore, especially when elected representatives are seen leading an attempt to pressure a media organisation. RK Roja went as far as issuing aggressive remarks, including threats against the media office.

However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the protest. He described it as a direct attack on press freedom and accused the opposition of trying to intimidate the media. In his statement, Naidu said that the presence of former ministers and elected representatives in such protests reflects a troubling political culture.

Naidu also alleged that the YSRCP has a history of targeting media houses that question its actions. He said attempts to silence critical voices through protests and threats would not be tolerated. He further accused the party of engaging in diversion politics instead of addressing the issues raised in media reports.

Minister Nara Lokesh echoed similar concerns. He stated that disagreement with media content should be addressed through facts and rebuttals, not through aggressive demonstrations. He warned that such actions undermine democratic values and send a dangerous signal to independent journalism.

The incident has once again brought the debate over media freedom and political accountability into sharp focus. While the YSRCP insists it is standing up against biased reporting, the ruling coalition sees the protest as an attempt to pressure and silence the press.

This incident brings out a clear difference in how political parties handle criticism. Even when Sakshi published content that many believed was biased against TDP and its leaders, the party did not resort to protests or create scenes outside media offices. They chose to respond with their version of facts and explanations instead of confrontation. That approach reflects a certain confidence in leadership, where criticism is answered with clarity rather than agitation.

Next Naga Vamsi’s Big Satire on Supriya Previous One more Postponement for Akhil’s Lenin
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi’s Big Satire on Supriya
image
One more Postponement for Akhil’s Lenin
image
Film Postponements: New Stress for Producers

Latest

image
Naga Vamsi’s Big Satire on Supriya
image
Targeting the Media Instead of Tackling the Message: YSRCP Poor Strategy
image
One more Postponement for Akhil’s Lenin
image
Film Postponements: New Stress for Producers
image
Thalaivar 173 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race

Most Read

image
Targeting the Media Instead of Tackling the Message: YSRCP Poor Strategy
image
Is Andhra Pradesh Being Pulled Back into Old Faultlines?
image
Raj Kesireddy Gets Bail in Andhra Liquor Scam Case

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses