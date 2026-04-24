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Home > Politics

Tarun Joshi Named Future City CP, Sumathi Posted Malkajgiri CP in Telangana IPS Reshuffle

Published on April 24, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Tarun Joshi Named Future City CP, Sumathi Posted Malkajgiri CP in Telangana IPS Reshuffle

IPS Reshuffle in telangana

The Telangana government has announced a major reshuffle of senior IPS officers, with the new postings taking effect from May 1, 2026.

Several important departments including Home, Vigilance, Intelligence, Drugs Control, Excise and city policing have been affected in the latest transfers.

Key Appointments

• Shikha Goel has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Home Department. She will continue to hold additional charge of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory.

• Devendra Singh Chauhan has been posted as Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration Department.

• Shahnawaz Qasim has been appointed IGP, Multi Zone-II and also given additional charge of IGP (Personnel).

City Police Changes

• Dr Tarun Joshi has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Future City, replacing G. Sudheer Babu, who retires on April 30.

• B Sumathi has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri.

• Avinash Mohanty has been shifted as Director General, Drugs Control Administration and Director, Prohibition & Excise. He will also hold additional charge as Director, ACB.

Intelligence Charge

• Kartikeya, IGP Intelligence, has been given additional charge of IGP, SIB Intelligence until further orders.

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