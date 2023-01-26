Telugu Desam Party activists across the State gathered at Kuppam to express solidarity with the pada yatra being undertaken by party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, from Friday.

With ‘Yuva Galam’, the pada yatra Lokesh aims at bringing awareness among the people on putting an end to the atrocious rule of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the State. It is a festive atmosphere at Kuppam as thousands of party activists gathered in support of Lokesh.

Kuppam turned yellowish as TDP flags, baloons and banners appear at every corner while all the hotels and lodges are filled with party functionaries. They offered special poojas to Lord Varadaraja Swamy.

Wide arrangements are made in an extent of over 10 acres near HP petrol pump in Kuppam from where Lokesh will address a public meeting before taking off on his pada yatra.

Lokesh who had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala reached Kuppam late but all along his way the TDP functionaries gave a tumultuous welcome to him. Party senior leaders and others welcomed Lokesh at R and B Guest House.

Kuppam voters who elected TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, for seven successive terms to the Assembly are ready to extend wholehearted support to Lokesh now.

The 4000-km-long ‘Yuva Galam’ pada yatra is going to create a history in the State and will be a milestone for the TDP.