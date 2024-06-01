TDP activists moves supreme court against Pinnelli

TDP activist from Macharla, Namburi Seshagiri Rao, approached the Supreme Court on Saturday against YSR Congress MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. He alleged that he has a life threat from the MLA and his supporters.

Seshagiri Rao, who is also the counting agent of the TDP, said that the MLA had destroyed the EVM in Macherla on the day of polling. However, the police have registered a case without naming the MLA. The police have named unidentified persons, Seshagiri Rao said in the petition.

The TDP activist feared that the MLA might resort to violence on the day of counting too. He said that there is threat to his life from the MLA as the police have not booked him in any case. He also regretted that the Andhra Pradesh high court also granted him bail till June 5.

He wondered how the high court would give him bail in such a serious crime. He further said that the opposition parties have no freedom to move around in Macherla Assembly constituency. He wanted protection from the opposition party leaders in Macherla constituency. He also wanted the Supreme Court to dismiss the bail given to the MLA.

The TDP activist alleged that the MLA went around Macherla on the day of polling with deadly weapons. He had injured several TDP workers in the constituency on the day, the TDP activist alleged. He wanted the Supreme Court to stop the MLA from going around on the day of counting and protect democracy in the constituency.

The Supreme Court is likely to take up the petition for hearing on Monday, June 3. It is to be seen if the Supreme Court would review the high court orders or support the high court.