Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
TDP activists moves supreme court against Pinnelli

ADB Approves $960 Million Funding for Amaravati
Allu Arjun clarifies about his Political Entry
Buzz: Vishwambara targets Raja Saab Date?
Pushpa 2 Hindi Exhibitors heaps praise on Allu Arjun
Chandrababu Calls for Serious Follow-up on Industrial Development in Andhra Pradesh

TDP activists moves supreme court against Pinnelli

TDP activist from Macharla, Namburi Seshagiri Rao, approached the Supreme Court on Saturday against YSR Congress MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. He alleged that he has a life threat from the MLA and his supporters.

Seshagiri Rao, who is also the counting agent of the TDP, said that the MLA had destroyed the EVM in Macherla on the day of polling. However, the police have registered a case without naming the MLA. The police have named unidentified persons, Seshagiri Rao said in the petition.

The TDP activist feared that the MLA might resort to violence on the day of counting too. He said that there is threat to his life from the MLA as the police have not booked him in any case. He also regretted that the Andhra Pradesh high court also granted him bail till June 5.

He wondered how the high court would give him bail in such a serious crime. He further said that the opposition parties have no freedom to move around in Macherla Assembly constituency. He wanted protection from the opposition party leaders in Macherla constituency. He also wanted the Supreme Court to dismiss the bail given to the MLA.

The TDP activist alleged that the MLA went around Macherla on the day of polling with deadly weapons. He had injured several TDP workers in the constituency on the day, the TDP activist alleged. He wanted the Supreme Court to stop the MLA from going around on the day of counting and protect democracy in the constituency.

The Supreme Court is likely to take up the petition for hearing on Monday, June 3. It is to be seen if the Supreme Court would review the high court orders or support the high court.

Allu Arjun clarifies about his Political Entry
Buzz: Vishwambara targets Raja Saab Date?
Pushpa 2 Hindi Exhibitors heaps praise on Allu Arjun

ADB Approves $960 Million Funding for Amaravati
Allu Arjun clarifies about his Political Entry
Buzz: Vishwambara targets Raja Saab Date?
Pushpa 2 Hindi Exhibitors heaps praise on Allu Arjun
Chandrababu Calls for Serious Follow-up on Industrial Development in Andhra Pradesh

ADB Approves $960 Million Funding for Amaravati
Chandrababu Calls for Serious Follow-up on Industrial Development in Andhra Pradesh
Cabinet Approves One Nation One Election

