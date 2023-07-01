TDP always fights for people’s welfare, says Lokesh

TDP always fights for the cause of the people and the theories that it believes, said Nara Lokesh, party general secretary, on Saturday.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Muthukuru of Sarvepalli Assembly segment in the combined Nellore district during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh made it clear that those who are harassing the TDP activists will be taken to task immediately after the party assumes power in the State.

“I will stand by those who are carrying the TDP flag and those who are facing false cases now will be given proper recognition by the coming TDP government,” Lokesh said.

Expressing happiness at the massive turn out of the people for his public meeting, Lokesh said that the ruling party leaders started feeling shaky on learning about the huge public response.

“Despite causing several hurdles for my pada yatra, I am moving ahead and there is no question of taking a reverse turn. I am ready to face any kind of challenge,” the TDP national general secretary stated.

Listing out the large number of failures of this Government including the imposition of prohibition, releasing the job calendar and providing employment opportunities to the youth, Lokesh said that the TDP has announced the ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ only to come to the rescue of all the affected sections.

Making it clear that the TDP always works for the welfare of the people, Lokesh said all the welfare schemes announced at the recent Maha Nadu will be implemented in letter and spirit.

“I am not sure whether I can move so close to the people’s hearts like my grandfather, the late N T Rama Rao, and my father, Chandrababu Naidu. But I am assuring you all that I will certainly not damage their reputation. Several allegations have been made against me but no one can prove even a single charge,” Lokesh said.

Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy is cashing in on the people’s daily needs, Lokesh said that the power charges, the fuel prices and even the prices of essential commodities are far higher in Andhra Pradesh than in any other State.

“I am assuring you all that once the TDP forms the next government the prices will be brought back to normal level so that the common man will have a comfortable life,” Lokesh said.

Lakhs of job opportunities will be created to solve the unemployment problem and issues like spurious seeds and fertilisers too will be addressed by the coming TDP regime, Lokesh said. The problems of the Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) will be resolved permanently with the schemes that are going to be implemented, he added.

Later, when the fishermen community of Muthukuru met Lokesh and raised their problems, the TDP national leader said all their issues will be addressed once the TDP forms the government.

Lokesh also assured the Krishnapatnam Port displaced that the TDP will immediately write to the State Government on the compensation due to be paid to them. “If this Government does not respond, the coming TDP regime will pay the compensation to you all with interest,” Lokesh told the affected farmers of the Krishnapatnam port.