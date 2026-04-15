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Home > Politics

TDP Announces Major Revamp, Appoints Nara Lokesh as Working President

Published on April 15, 2026 by Sanyogita

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TDP Announces Major Revamp, Appoints Nara Lokesh as Working President

The Telugu Desam Party has unveiled a major organisational overhaul ahead of the 2029 elections. In a key decision, Nara Lokesh has been appointed as the party’s Working President. Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu finalised the new structure after detailed consultations. The leadership retained Palla Srinivasa Rao as the state unit president to ensure continuity.

The party has also elevated key leaders to national roles. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Byreddy Sabari and Rajesh Kilaru have been appointed as national general secretaries. This team is expected to play a crucial role in expanding the party’s national footprint.

The party has formed a 20-member Politburo, a 31-member national committee and a 185-member state committee. The national body includes three general secretaries, 18 vice presidents and 10 spokespersons. The state unit has seven general secretaries, 16 vice presidents and 14 spokespersons. It also includes a wide network of coordinators and office bearers to strengthen grassroots operations.

One of the most notable changes is the inclusion of grassroots leaders in top decision-making bodies. Leaders such as Gantyada Sridevi and Guttikonda Dhanunjay have been inducted into the Politburo. This move reflects the party’s effort to bring field-level experience into its core leadership.

The restructuring also highlights a strong push for social justice and inclusivity. Women have been given significant representation across committees, with 50 positions in the state body alone. This includes members from Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities.

The party leadership stated that the new committees reflect a balance between experience and fresh talent. It also provided an opportunity to leaders who were not part of earlier appointments. The revamp is seen as a strategic step to energise the organisation and build a strong foundation for the 2029 Assembly elections.

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