TDP announces Rs. 2 lakh for Dalit minor girl

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has announced Rs. 2 lakh financial assistance for the Dalit minor girl who fell victim to kidnap and gang-rape in Rajahmundry.

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to adopt the 16-year-old girl and give her good education on behalf of the party. The TDP fact-finding committee consisting of former Ministers and MLAs has returned after a visit to the town and submitted its report to the party chief. The committee called on the girl’s family and conveyed their solidarity.

Mr. Naidu was moved when the leaders narrated to him about the deteriorated condition of the innocent girl. He immediately announced the Rs. 2 lakh cash assistance. As the girl has studied up to 10th class, the TDP chief announced that their party would take care of her future education. There was a strong need to create confidence in the girl.

Mr. Naidu asked the party leaders to strongly agitate against such atrocities and assure the victims that the TDP would stand like a rock of support to them in their hour of need. The society has a responsibility to mould the hapless girl into a dutiful citizen who would carry on her fight against such injustices.